UBS Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €145.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WAF. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Siltronic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

WAF opened at €136.70 ($160.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €137.46 and a 200-day moving average of €139.98. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

