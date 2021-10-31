Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the September 30th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS UURAF opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. Ucore Rare Metals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.36.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

