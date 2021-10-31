Ultiledger 24 Hour Volume Reaches $71,973.00 (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultiledger has a market cap of $51.37 million and approximately $71,973.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00048344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00228435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00095787 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ultiledger

ULT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio . Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

