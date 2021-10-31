Uniswap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $214.70 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion and $214.70 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for $25.15 or 0.00040851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 71.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 627,596,089 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

