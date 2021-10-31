UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UPMMY. Danske cut shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

