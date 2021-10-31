Uptrennd (1UP) Market Cap Achieves $187,815.84

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $187,815.84 and approximately $9.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 54.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00139771 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000066 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

