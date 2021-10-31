Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.55.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.60 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90. Upwork has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,785 shares of company stock worth $3,042,686. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $8,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Upwork by 402.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 168,093 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

