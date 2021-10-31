Uquid Coin (UQC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.21 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $194.10 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.41 or 0.00032140 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00049454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00223322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011895 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00097457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

