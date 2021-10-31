USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

USD Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 47.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE USDP opened at $6.55 on Friday. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $181.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 315.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in USD Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.49% of USD Partners worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

