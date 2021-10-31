Utah Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

HHC stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.49.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

