Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) is Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,584,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,553 shares during the quarter. Valvoline accounts for approximately 8.5% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned 4.20% of Valvoline worth $246,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 19.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

NYSE:VVV opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $35.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

