VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 3.1% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $13,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,319,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.2% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 893,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,207,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 309.2% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 530,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,282,000 after acquiring an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,663,000 after acquiring an additional 344,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,423,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $77.04.

