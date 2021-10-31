Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.31% of GrowGeneration worth $122,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $21.08 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 2.89.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities began coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.