Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 159,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.89% of Kraton worth $113,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kraton by 118.0% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after buying an additional 811,996 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 141.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 504,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 295,175 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,652,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kraton by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRA stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.33.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

