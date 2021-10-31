Vanguard Group Inc. Has $115.97 Million Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Veritex worth $115,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at $40,631,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 57.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,212 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after acquiring an additional 39,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

VBTX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $526,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 385,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,530,094.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.