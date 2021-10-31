Vanguard Group Inc. Has $117.42 Million Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.73% of PJT Partners worth $117,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth $909,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 47.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PJT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Shares of PJT opened at $81.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.82. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

