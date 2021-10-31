Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 83.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,849,000 after purchasing an additional 221,980 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,013,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,751,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock opened at $215.10 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $150.60 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.62.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.