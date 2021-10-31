Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,459,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.67% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $89,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916,687 shares during the period. Wit LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 12,528,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,650,000 after purchasing an additional 259,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,364,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,260,000 after purchasing an additional 150,218 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,286,000 after buying an additional 507,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

