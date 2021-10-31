Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $79.56 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.17 and a twelve month high of $82.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.22.

