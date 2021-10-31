Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 525,631 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 7.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 396,010 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 23.9% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,004,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 193,811 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 177,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.87. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

