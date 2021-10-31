Venus Reward Token (VRT) Market Cap Tops $21.36 Million

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $21.36 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00223523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00096475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

