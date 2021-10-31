Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.01 Million

Equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce sales of $139.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.93 million to $141.10 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $124.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $558.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $557.50 million to $559.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $600.11 million, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $607.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 75.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Thursday. 231,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,851. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $333.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

