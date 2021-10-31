Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several research firms have commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,431 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,390,000 after purchasing an additional 822,898 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,963,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,591,000 after purchasing an additional 394,542 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $256,437,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $231,105,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VRT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.68. 2,092,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

