Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Veru were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Veru by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares in the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veru alerts:

In related news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VERU shares. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -816.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. Veru Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU).

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.