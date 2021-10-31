Viacoin (VIA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $44,773.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $5.51 million and $44,773.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.80 or 0.00312515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

