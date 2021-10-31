ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 553.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,751 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

