VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIZ opened at $34.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

