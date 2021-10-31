VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $0.97 on Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $48.06 million and $15.58 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001594 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00048649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00225738 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00096602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004309 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

