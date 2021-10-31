VIDY Price Reaches $0.0016 (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. VIDY has a market cap of $15.86 million and approximately $828,773.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.13 or 0.00222760 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00097062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

