Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$233 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.85 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.60.

VCRA traded up $5.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. 1,114,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,639. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.80 and a beta of 0.16.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $32,477.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,201.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

