Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$233 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.85 million.

Shares of VCRA stock traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -332.80 and a beta of 0.16. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VCRA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

