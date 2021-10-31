Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Down 48.6% in October

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the September 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of VWAPY stock opened at 22.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 22.87. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of 14.40 and a fifty-two week high of 29.85.
Volkswagen Company Profile
