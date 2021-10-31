Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €237.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €269.29 ($316.81).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €193.82 ($228.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion and a PE ratio of 5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. Volkswagen has a one year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €194.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €210.06.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

