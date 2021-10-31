Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Vontier by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. Vontier has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

