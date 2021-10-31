VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

VSE has raised its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years. VSE has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VSE to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $705.71 million, a PE ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.14. VSE has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $57.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VSE will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VSE stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VSE were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti began coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on VSE in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.