VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT Raised to $65.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

VSEC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of VSEC opened at $55.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.71 million, a P/E ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.56. VSE has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VSE will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 12.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 492,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 53,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

