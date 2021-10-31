vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $119.10 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of -1.86. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,698.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 703,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

