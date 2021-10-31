W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.28. W. R. Berkley posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 561.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,665,000 after buying an additional 760,317 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,668,000 after buying an additional 544,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 843.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 326,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,320,000 after buying an additional 292,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,193,000 after buying an additional 291,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 38.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,052,000 after buying an additional 273,912 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

