Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $182.77 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. Wanchain has a market cap of $182.77 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00104255 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.29 or 0.00444555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00016370 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00047691 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009598 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,060,727 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

