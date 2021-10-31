Warburg Research Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €90.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €78.25 ($92.06).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of NEM opened at €99.20 ($116.71) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €85.17 and its 200-day moving average is €71.06. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12 month high of €105.05 ($123.59). The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.