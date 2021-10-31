Warburg Research Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €127.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €114.47 ($134.67).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR PUM opened at €107.30 ($126.24) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €102.58 and a 200-day moving average of €98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion and a PE ratio of 54.19. Puma has a 52-week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 52-week high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.