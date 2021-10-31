Warp Finance (WARP) Market Capitalization Tops $1.46 Million

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for about $312.59 or 0.00515599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $341,735.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011207 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

