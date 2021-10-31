Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.050-$1.080 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of WRE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.35. 664,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -105.63 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

