Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Stock Position Raised by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 58.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 751,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,852 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $17,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRE opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

