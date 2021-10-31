Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.050-$1.080 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.13.

NYSE WRE traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $25.35. 664,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

