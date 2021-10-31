WELL (WELL) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. WELL has a total market cap of $25.78 million and $41,966.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WELL coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WELL has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00048548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00224916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004326 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

