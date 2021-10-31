Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.60

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.35, with a volume of 75393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 93,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

