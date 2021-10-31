Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

NYSE:WFC opened at $51.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $51.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.