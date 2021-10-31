Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $90.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on R. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -859.26%.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Ryder System by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ryder System by 17.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

