West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40 to $8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.21. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.400-$8.500 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $8.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $429.88. The company had a trading volume of 554,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,597. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

